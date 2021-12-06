Xavi tipped to go ‘all out’ against Bayern in the Champions League

Barcelona coach Xavi is being tipped to go “all out” against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday with the visitors needing a win to progress to the last 16.

Diario Sport are predicting Xavi could play a very attacking team in order to try and get the three points that will confirm the runners-up spot in the group.

The report reckons that Xavi could play a 3-4-3 formation with Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia featuring as center-backs.

Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Nico and Gavi are likely to continue in midfield with Ousmane Dembele and Memphis Depay starting in attack possibly with Jordi Alba.

Dembele seems to be Barca’s great hope for the match. The 24-year-old is finally back to fitness and looks set to make his first start of the season.

Meanwhile, there are whispers in Germany that Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann could rotate his team against Barca with top spot already assured.

Kicker’s predicted line-up has Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane starting on the bench with Marc Roca and Corentino Tolisso potentially starting along with Jamal Musiala.

Here’s Kicker’s predicted team:

Bayern: Neuer; Süle Upamecano, Hernandez; Roca, Tolisso, Gnabry, Müller, Musiala, Davies; Lewandowski.

Barcelona are due to fly out to Germany on Tuesday and will train on the Allianz Arena pitch the day before the game. We’ll also hear from Xavi at his press conference before the session which may offer some clues to his thinking about the line-up.