Memphis Depay wants ‘maximum intensity’ from Barcelona against Bayern

Memphis Depay has been talking about Barcelona’s Champions League showdown against Bayern Munich and admits it feels like a final.

The Catalan giants need to win to guarantee qualification, although they will also progress if Benfica fail to beat Dynamo Kiev in the other game in the group.

Memphis, who is Barca’s top scorer this season with eight goals, is calling for “maximum intensity” against the Bavarian giants.

“It’s our last chance to advance to the next round and it’s like a final,” he said. “We have to prepare very well mentally for the game and we will have to give everything to get the result, “I know we will have to put in the maximum intensity, we will have 90 minutes to do it. Benfica’s result is also involved in this tie, but we have to focus on ourselves and go out there to win the game. “The way we approach the game is our coach’s decision, but obviously we like high pressure and having the ball. We like to control games based on having the ball.” Source | TV3

Barca face a huge task trying to beat Bayern at home, although the hosts have already confirmed top spot which could affect Julian Nagelsmann’s plans for the game.

Memphis is expected to start in attack alongside Ousmane Dembele but goals have been a problem for Barca in the Champions League. The Catalans have only scored twice so far in Europe’s top competition in 2021-22.