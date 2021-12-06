Sergiño Dest hoping to show Bayern Munich they missed out

When Sergiño Dest left AFC Ajax, he had two of Europe’s biggest clubs after him: Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona. He chose the latter, although Bayern’s interest was extremely real. In fact, it was reported that they had agreed terms with him, before the American ultimately chose Barcelona.

The reason for his choice had a lot to with his ability to grow. Bayern were definitely the better team, and Barcelona were in a rebuilding process. Dest chose to play at Camp Nou because he thought he would have more opportunities to grow.

More than a year later, Dest is still very young, and remains a starter in most big games. However, Barcelona are still early in a rebuilding process.

According to some reports, Bayern are still following Dest and may even be interested in signing him if he continues to develop. At the moment, the fullback is fully focused on Barcelona. But he may have extra motivation to show Bayern that they missed out.

Bayern are the heavy favorites, but Barcelona are hoping to get at least some sort of result to advance in the UEFA Champions League. The Catalans are ahead of Benfica in the standings, but only by two points. And while Barcelona play the mighty Bavarians, the Portugese club are favorites when they face Dynamo Kyiv.

Dest was an unused substitute when Bayern beat Barcelona 3-0 earlier this season.