Barcelona could lose millions if they do not progress past Champions League group stage

FC Barcelona are hoping to get a result against Bayern Munich that allows them to continue into the UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage. But it’s not just about pride or even a chance, albeit a remote one, to ultimately win the competition. It’s also about money.

Teams are paid according to how far they get in Europe’s premier continental competition, with the finalists getting the most cash. Considering Barcelona’s precarious financial situation, getting far into the tournament is even more important.

Benfica are considered favorites against Dynamo Kyiv, and if they indeed win, Barcelona will have to defeat Bayern Munich to advance into the last sixteen.

The Catalans targeted at least the quarterfinals, and if they fail to advance past the group stage, that means they will be 20.2 million euro short of what they expected. Of that, 9.6 would come from advancing into the last 16 and 10.6 would come from advancing one more round. So far, the blaugrana have won 15.64 million from their participation in the group stage, including bonuses paid for points won.

Some of that could be covered by how far Barcelona get in the Europa League. That’s the competition they’d get into if they finish third in the group stage. But the prizes there are much less generous. Even the Europa League winner would only get 14.9 million, 5.3 million less than what Barcelona would get from their original goal of reaching the quarterfinals of the Champions League.