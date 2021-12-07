Nagelsmann rules key players out of Barcelona clash

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed he will be without several key players against Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Bavarian giants head into the game with top spot in Group E already assured which has led to some speculation that Nagelsmann could rotate his squad.

The Bayern boss said he will play “the best team available” but did admit he would be without a host of players including Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, and Joshua Kimmich.

️ He continues: "#Kimmich will be tested tomorrow and should be able to leave quarantine. But, tomorrow's game will be too soon for him. @MichaelCUISANCE also hasn't trained. @LucasHernandez looks good. #Sabitzer will need some more time, and is still training individually." — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 7, 2021

Nagelsmann will therefore have to make changes to his team but insisted the Bavarian giants would be going all out for the win against Barca.

“We’re happy that we’re going into this game having already secured top spot. Nevertheless, it’s still an important game. The Champions League is always something special, and we want to be fair to the rest of the teams in the group,” he said. “Barça still have world-class players. They are under pressure in the table and have to win, and they will give everything to do that. It’s not about knocking them out, but about the three points for us. I still see them as candidates for the title.” Source | UEFA

Bayern can make it six wins out of six in Group E with a win against Barcelona, while Xavi’s men know they really need a victory if they want to avoid finishing third and dropping into the Europa League.