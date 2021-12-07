Jordi Alba emerges as a doubt for Barcelona’s clash with Bayern Munich - report

Jordi Alba has reportedly emerged as a fitness doubt ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League clash against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Diario Sport are reporting the left-back finished Saturday’s defeat to Real Betis with some muscular discomfort and it’s not guaranteed he will play against Bayern.

Barca will train at the Allianz Arena later today and will check to see how Alba is feeling and whether he is able to start the crunch match.

Alba is said to be willing to do “everything possible” to be available for Xavi, but if he’s not feeling good it seems he might miss out.

Xavi does have Alejandro Balde in the squad if he needs to replace Alba or he could even use Sergino Dest on the opposite flank.

There’s also been some speculation that Xavi will go for a back three for this game and use Alba, if he’s fit, further forward in attack alongside Memphis Depay and Ousmane Dembele.

Xavi will face the press before training when he might get more of an idea of how Alba is getting on and his chances of playing against the Bavarian giants.