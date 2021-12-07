Xavi talks Ousmane Dembele, Jordi Alba & Robert Lewandowski ahead of Bayern clash

Barcelona boss Xavi faced the press on Tuesday to talk about his team’s upcoming Champions League clash with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

It’s a crunch clash for the Catalans who really need to win to progress, while Bayern are already through and have claimed top spot in Group E.

Xavi spoke about the match, offered updates on Jordi Alba and Ousmane Dembele as well as takling about Robert Lewandowski.

Xavi on Bayern

We will face this match with a lot of enthusiasm. Obviously we’ve got one of the toughest opponents we can have and we are at their ground so it’s going to be difficuit. We know what we need to do. If we win tomorrow we’ll be through. We’ll give it everything we can but we know in recent years it’s been difficult. We’ve never won there in Europe. History is there to be changed. We’re looking forward to this match starting.

Xavi on if Barca are ready

I’ve been training them and I think they’re ready to compete. It’s not the best situation, they are one of the best teams in the world right now. I hope there won’t be any psychological effects of the last defeat against Bayern. We have a lot of confidence. I’ve told them to forget everything, the pressure is for me. We will try to lead the match, control the ball but we know it’s very complicated opposition. We will go out and try because nothing else is good enough.

Xavi on prospect of playing in the Europa League

We are going to try right unti the very end. We’ve not thought about failure, we’ve not prepared for that scenario. If it happens we will talk about it tomorrow. It will be hard but we have to try and win, dominate the match, attack, create chances but we know we face difficult opposition.

Xavi on Dembele

We’ve said this many times now. He’s a very important player. When he’s 100 per cent, he can make a difference on the pitch. He’s very motivated and happy and tomorrow he has to be important. But the whole team, in defense and attack, there’s a lot of things we have to work together in the match. We need Dembele but we need other players too.

Xavi on Jordi Alba

Jordi had a bit of a knock against Betis. He’s back to training, we’ll see how he is tomorrow morning. It will all be about how he feels. He’s a good player who is very experienced, very motivated to play. In theory everything is positive that he will play.

Xavi on qualifying

I’m working, the team’s working to make sure we win the match and go through. Obviously we have other competitions and in La Liga we’ll know where we are at the end of the season. We are Barca, we have to try and win everything. Tomorrow we have a great chance to make history. Why shouldn’t it be the first Barca win in Munich?

Xavi on Lewandowski

If he’s not the best, he’s one of the best. His numbers are there, he’s made a difference for many years. It’s not just goals, he does many things well. He is a top footballer in his position. So we need to make sure we keep the ball away from the area where he can be decisive.

Xavi on no fans

It’s a shame that the fans won’t be there. We play for people, for the fans. I don’t see any benefit for us to be honest.