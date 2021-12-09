Xavi on Barca’s UCL exit: A new era starts today. We start from zero

Barcelona coach Xavi was not happy with his team’s exit from the Champions League after Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

The result means Barca finish third in Group E, behind Bayern and Benfica, and will now drop into the Europa League.

Xavi made his disappointment pretty clear after the game and also spoke about how it’s time for a “new era” at the Camp Nou.

“I’m angry. This is the reality and it pisses me off. We have to tackle it face on. There’s nothing else for it. A new era starts today. We start from zero,” he said. “Barça’s objective is the Champions League, not the Europa League. But our reality now is the Europa League and we have to go all the way and win it. This is Barça’s goal - to win every game and win every title.”

Barcelona’s defeat to Bayern means the Catalans managed just two wins in Group E, both against Dynamo Kiev, and only scored two goals in the entire group stage.

Goals from Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala gave the hosts the victory that sees Bayern go through with a 100 per cent record.