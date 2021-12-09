Barcelona can’t cope with the intensity of top football, says Thomas Muller

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller offered his thoughts on Barcelona after helping dump the Catalans out of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Muller opened the scoring at the Allianz Arena in the first half before goals from Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala made it another tough night for Barca in Europe.

The Germany international spoke to reporters after the game and explained why he thinks Barca have slipped so far behind Europe’s top clubs.

”I think Barça can’t cope with the intensity,” he said. “Technically, they have it all, they are great players tactically and technically. But they can’t cope with the intensity in top football.” Source | DAZN

Wednesday’s defeat was another heavy loss for Barcelona in Europe, something that has happened far too regularly in recent years.

Tonight was Barcelona's 10th (!) UCL loss by 3 goals or more since February 2017. Overseen by 5 different coaches.



PSG 4-0 Barca

Juve 3-0 Barca

Roma 3-0 Barca

Liverpool 4-0 Barca

Bayern 8-2 Barca

Barca 0-3 Juve

Barca 1-4 PSG

Barca 0-3 Bayern

Benfica 3-0 Barca

Bayern 3-0 Barca — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) December 8, 2021

Xavi’s side now head into the Europa League and will discover their opponents when the knockout round play-off draw is made on Monday, December 13.

The eight third-placed teams from the Champions League will be drawn against the eight runners-up from the Europa League group stages. The winners of the games go into the last 16 where they join the UEL group winners.