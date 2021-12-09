Clement Lenglet reacts to being spotted smiling with Lewandowski after UCL exit

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet has taken to Instagram to try and set the record straight after being pictured smiling with Robert Lewandowski after Wednesday’s Champions League defeat at the Allianz Arena.
The 3-0 loss, coupled with Benfica’s win over Dynamo Kiev, means it’s Europa League football now for Barcelona and made for a pretty sad night for the club in Germany.
Lenglet says he is also feeling the sadness and has insisted the picture certainly does not reflect his true feelings after the game.
“I want to send a message to the culé fans. First of all, my sadness for yesterday’s result, this club only deserves the greatest and we have not been able to fulfill it.
“The second is to explain an image of me in which I smile with Lewandowski about something that had just happened at that moment. It is a specific reaction that in no way reflects my feeling for the result.
“My values are unquestionable and anyone who knows me knows my commitment and my love for my profession, for Barça and especially for its fans. I would never have a reaction like that for something that has hurt so much since yesterday. Today we are very sad but now we have a mission: to give Barça back where it deserves.”
