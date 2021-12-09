Clement Lenglet reacts to being spotted smiling with Lewandowski after UCL exit

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet has taken to Instagram to try and set the record straight after being pictured smiling with Robert Lewandowski after Wednesday’s Champions League defeat at the Allianz Arena.

The 3-0 loss, coupled with Benfica’s win over Dynamo Kiev, means it’s Europa League football now for Barcelona and made for a pretty sad night for the club in Germany.

Lenglet says he is also feeling the sadness and has insisted the picture certainly does not reflect his true feelings after the game.