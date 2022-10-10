Jules Koundé ruled out of Inter Milan clash, doubt vs. Real Madrid

Jules Koundé will not feature in FC Barcelona’s pivotal match against Inter Milan, and while he could be available for El Clásico, things are not looking great.

The defender injured his left hamstring on international duty with France. Since then, he has been missing. Barcelona are also without Ronald Araújo, who was also injured during the international break. And on top of that, Andreas Christensen was injured in the previous match against Inter.

Reports from Spain say that Koundé is totally ruled out for the UEFA Champions League game in midweek. If he will be available to play against Real Madrid, it will be just in time. For that reason, the medical staff will have to evaluate whether it’s worth the risk of aggravating the problem by playing.

The same could be said of Franck Kessié. He is definitively ruled out against Inter, but he could play a role against Madrid. However, once again, the staff will have to evaluate the risks.

Barcelona played against Celta Vigo with an unusual configuration in defense. Gerard Piqué was at the heart of the defense, a rare sight these days. But alongside were three regular left-backs. Alejandro Balde was deployed as a right-back, and Marcos Alonso was the other centerback. Only Jordi Alba was allowed to play in his usual spot.

Eric Garcia is also fit and played some minutes off the bench. The expectation is he will start both of the upcoming big matches alongside Piqué.