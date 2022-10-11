Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie passed fit for Inter clash

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie has been passed fit and included in the squad for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Inter.

The Ivorian has been out since picking up a thigh injury at the San Siro last week but is now back in action and available.

Kessie’s return will offer Xavi another option in midfield ahead of the match, although it’s likely the 25-year-old will start on the bench once again.

LATEST NEWS | Franck Kessie is fit and in the squad for #BarçaInter! ✅ pic.twitter.com/wFEFkZ8Gij — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 11, 2022

Barcelona’s injury problems are easing but Xavi is still without Jules Kounde, Hector Bellerin, Andreas Christensen, Memphis Depay and Ronald Araujo.

The manager confirmed ahead of the game that Kounde is close to a return and may make it back for Sunday’s Clasico trip to the Santiago Bernabeu.

!In principle, we don’t count on Kounde for tomorrow, except for any surprises,” he said. “I think he can make the Clasico on Sunday, but it will depend how he feels. If he’s not 100 per cent, then maybe not but I think he can make it against Madrid.”

Kounde’s last appearance for Barcelona came in the 3-0 win over Elche before the international break.