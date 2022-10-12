Pedri opens up on what Xavi wants from Barcelona against Inter

Pedri has been talking about Barcelona’s Champions League clash against Inter and specifically what Xavi wants to see from his players.

The Catalans head into the match needing to win after losing 1-0 at the San Siro but are expecting to face an Inter team willing to sit deep and defend.

Pedri was asked about Inter’s tactics and how Barcelona plan to deal with the Serie A side at the Camp Nou.

“The coach asks us to move the ball from side to side very quickly, find spaces to unsettle our rival, that’s what we will do,” he said.

The teenager also went on to talk about what Xavi wants from his midfielders in particular.

“He asks us to get to the box, the goal isn’t just for the forwards,” he added. “The other day, because I was there, I was able to score and that’s what the coach asks of us.”

Pedri also said he isn’t too concerned about Barcelona’s lack of goals recently and is hoping for an early goal which could settle his team down.

“I am sure the team will start scoring. We have a striker that we all know has the qualities to score goals and we will try to help him,” he said.

“It would be ideal to score early, to wear them out and take advantage of the chances that come our way.”

Barca must win the game to have any chance of progressing to the last 16. Inter will quailfy if they win or if they draw and then beat Viktoria Plzen in their next game.