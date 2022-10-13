Eric Garcia: Barcelona made mistakes that cannot be made at this level

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia admitted his team had been guilty of poor mistakes in Wednesday’s 3-3 draw against Inter at the Camp Nou.

The point leaves Barcelona in the Champions League for now but they will go out if Inter beat Viktoria Plzen next time out, regardless of how Xavi’s team get on against Bayern.

An error from Gerard Pique allowed Inter to equalize and make it 1-1, while more poor defending allowed Lautaro Martinez and Robin Goosens to score.

Here’s what Eric made of it all.

“We have made mistakes that cannot be made at this level,” he said. “We are not out but it is complicated. We have to continue while there is some hope. “I think that in the first half we were where we wanted, pressing high, stealing balls. We wanted to continue in the same way, but in the second there was a lack of control and there were 15 minutes that killed us. “Today we had a huge opportunity and we didn’t take advantage of it. We had to get something positive out of today. “We know that we have to recover quickly mentally because today is a hard blow. We have to go to the Bernabéu with the confidence to continue as leaders.”

Barcelona really must bounce back immediately as they are at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in La Liga to face Real Madrid for the first time this season.