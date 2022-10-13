Xavi unhappy with ‘serious defensive mistakes’ after Barcelona’s draw with Inter

Xavi Hernandez has shared his thoughts on Barcelona’s Champions League campaign after seeing his side held to a costly 3-3 draw against Inter.

The results means Barcelona look destined to head out of the group stages and into the Europa League for a second straight season.

Inter will qualify with a win over Viktoria Plzen next time out and Xavi feels his team have been hard done by in Europe’s top competition.

“The truth is that this Champions League is being cruel to us. From Munich, through Milan and tonight, we deserved more,” he said. “The first half was excellent, we only conceded a chance to Dzeko, we went into the break satisfied, but we conceded too much in the second half, we made serious defensive mistakes that are very expensive in the Champions League. It’s not just about attacking, it’s also about defending.”

Barcelona took the lead through Ousmane Dembele but were pegged back when Nicolo Barella equalized just after half-time. Lautaro Martinez then put Inter ahead and Xavi said he felt his team had dropped their intensity after the break.

“We should have kept up the pace, the intensity of the first half and we didn’t,” he said. “We don’t depend on ourselves and the Champions League is very complicated. Football is a game of mistakes and we have to minimize them. In Munich it was effectiveness, in Milan other circumstances and tonight it was defensive mistakes.”

Inter would have taken all three points but two goals from Robert Lewandowski meant Barca rescued a draw and, mathematically at least, are still in the Champions League for another couple of weeks.