Lewandowski: We wanted to score so much we forgot to defend

Robert Lewandowski has given his verdict on Barcelona’s 3-3 draw against Inter and says his team were so desperate to score they forgot to defend.

A wild night at the Camp Nou left Barcelona with just a point and on the brink of another embarrassing exit from the Champions League.

Lewandowski scored twice in the match but his goals weren’t enough and he admits his team were too easily outnumbered at the back.

“We wanted to score more goals so much that sometimes we forgot about our defense and counterattacks,” he said. “Inter got too easily to our goal and created situations that left them with a man over. “We’ve had a lot of injuries to the team in the recent weeks, it’s not easy to change the line-up all the time. “We lack stability and maybe that’s why those games happen.”

Lewandowski also spoke about how difficult it was to play the Nerazzurri as an attacker.

“Inter are a tough opponent for the striker. They defend five players, and there is also a defensive midfielder. “So we tried to attack with more players. We scored three goals but conceded the same. We were disappointed at not having won.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

The summer signing now has 14 goals for Barcelona since moving in the summer and his double has kept the club in the tournament for now. He is also the competition’s joint top score0r on five goals after four games along with Erling Haaland and Mo Salah.