Xavi talks Lewandowski, Kounde and Bayern ahead of Champions League clash

Xavi faced the press on Tuesday to discuss Barcelona’s next match against Bayern in the Champions League.

The Catalans could be out of the competition before kick-off if Inter beat Viktoria Plzen and the boss admitted the team would be watching that game.

The Barcelona manager also spoke about Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and several more players ahead of the match.

Here are the best bits:

Xavi on Bayern

Bayern are an intense, physical, well-coached side, one of the best in the world, and it is an important game for us regardless of what happens in Milan. We want to win this game and show that we can compete at this level. When we lost in Munich, we played well but we were not clinical and the result was bad. This time we want the performance and the result.

Xavi on a message to the fans

That we need them, that we want to show that we are at the level of these top teams. We need your support.

Xavi on if he believes in miracles

More than believing in miracles, we maintain a small hope that something can happen. Look, it’s complicated. We are in an uncomfortable situation where we no longer depend on ourselves, but you should never lose hope. We will meet at Camp Nou two hours before the Bayern game and we will be following the Inter match. We will all watch it together in the dressing room before we play.

Xavi on if Barca go out

Hope is the last thing to be lost. It’s a shame we didn’t score points in Milan or Munich. I already said that the competition has been cruel this year but we have to wait until tomorrow and we will see.

Xavi on reasons for optimism

I am positive and you know me. But we don’t depend on ourselves, that’s the misfortune. When you don’t depend on yourself, you’re not so positive anymore. The situation is uncomfortable but we have to go out and win.

Xavi on Kounde

He gives us a lot. He wins duels, he is very fast, he marks the defensive line very high. He is a guarantee. He is a brutal defender. He has a lot of leadership. He is at a very high level.

Xavi on describing Lewandowski in three words

Winner, scorer and quality.

Xavi on Balde

I trust everyone and use them in the best way to win games. Marcos is playing well as a central defender and Balde is playing with personality, confidence, with an impressive physical level.

Xavi on Christensen

Christensen is not ready. I hope he will be by the end of the week.

Xavi on Busquets

I believe in Busquets as I believe in Frenkie. The other day he played a great game against Athletic. For me, Busquets is still very important.

Xavi on Ansu

He’s doing very well. When I’ve needed him, he’s been doing very well. He’s being important.

Xavi on Kessie

Tomorrow you will see him. He is important for us. He was good against Athletic. He is a footballer who is going to have minutes and is going to be important for the team.

Xavi on Sergi Roberto

He’s very important. I have a lot of confidence in him and he’s a loss. He was in an extraordinary moment. This injury is a shame. We have Bellerin, who can cover. There are also other options like Jules. Hector is 100% recovered.