Barcelona due financial shortfall for falling out of Champions League

It’s not just a sporting problem. FC Barcelona’s elimination from the UEFA Champions League group stage - which is not confirmed but seems extremely likely - will pose a financial shortfall for the Catalans.

Teams are rewarded for every point they gain and for advancing through the stages. It’s understood that the team was expecting to reach at least the quarterfinals.

Barring a small miracle, Barcelona will fall short of that.

Barça have earned almost 19 million from the group stage and could earn a further 5.6 million if they win their two next games. They would reach 9.6 million if they made it into the first knockout stage, and would get an additional 10.6 million for advancing to the quarters. That means they expected 20.2 million more from the Champions League just from getting as far as the quarters.

Barcelona could earn some money for advancing through the Europa League. It is not nearly as much as the Champions League but that is one way to recoup that shortfall.