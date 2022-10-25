Thomas Müller challenges ex-teammate Robert Lewandowski ahead of Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

Thomas Müller has posted some banter on social media aimed at his former teammate, Robert Lewandowski. The German was all smiles filming himself and his current Bayern Munich teammates on their way out of Bavaria and onto Catalonia.

Amidst the smiles and laughter, he had a clear message: “Lewy, we are coming!”

The two are said to still have a good relationship.

Barcelona lost the first meeting between the sides 2-0 in Germany, in a match that many pundits said showed Barcelona on top for most of the game. Bayern, however, were much more clinical and punished the visitors’ mistakes.

The 33-year-old German forward was not present in Bayern’s last match against Hoffenheim but is back in the squad to take on Barcelona. Müller has been a thorn in the side of the blaugrana for years.

For Barcelona’s part, they need to beat the Bavarians if they want to keep hope of a qualification past the UEFA Champions League group stage alive. They will need Inter Milan to slip as well in order to progress.