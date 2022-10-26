Pedri says Barcelona weren’t expecting another early Champions League exit

Pedri had a fascinating interview with Marca this week that touched on various topics. You can read the entire interview here, but specifically, he touched early on on Barcelona’s chances in the Champions League. They’re in a situation they didn’t expect to be in, and Pedri is open about that.

“We didn’t expect what has happened to us in the Champions League this season. But it happened this way and it’s a pity,” he said.

“There is nothing we can do now, although we have a little hope about the result of Viktoria Plzen and Inter. We have to wait and see what happens. But we are aware that it is really complicated.

“As long as it can happen, we have to believe. We know that it is very, very difficult for that to happen and that we would need a lot of luck. But we have to be prepared.”

Pedri | Source