Pedri on Barcelona’s group stage exit: We cannot compete in the Champions League

Barcelona midfielder Pedri faced the media after the team’s embarrassing 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich, which combined with Inter Milan’s victory earlier in the day, ended Barça’s Champions League journey in the group stage with a game to spare.
It’s the second year in a row that Barça don’t make it past the group phase, and will once again play in the Europa League Playoffs starting in February. Pedri did not hold back in his post-match comments and said the team is not ready to compete at the highest level yet, but promised the side will fight for an European trophy this season even if it’s not the one they wanted.
“Of course this is a failure. Barça must make it past the group and we didn’t do it because we don’t deserve to continue in the Champions League. We are a very young team with a lot of margin for improvement, we have made great signings, but we cannot compete in the Champions League and it has been a big disappointment.
“We are missing a lot of things. We must be self-critical. We’re certain that we deserved more in the match in Munich, in Milan there were a couple of circumstances... but after seeing what happened tonight it is clear that we are not ready to compete in the Champions League.
“We need to be more calm with the ball in attack, it’s one of the biggest areas of improvement for us. And beyond the mentality, you can see Bayern are very strong physically and winning duels is very important in this competition. We have to improve many things.
“Xavi told us to show pride, he told us the supporters were with us and we had to show our strength at home, but it was very hard to play after knowing Inter had won. Now we have to give everything in the Europa League.”
Source: Mundo Deportivo
