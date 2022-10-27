Pedri on Barcelona’s group stage exit: We cannot compete in the Champions League

Barcelona midfielder Pedri faced the media after the team’s embarrassing 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich, which combined with Inter Milan’s victory earlier in the day, ended Barça’s Champions League journey in the group stage with a game to spare.

It’s the second year in a row that Barça don’t make it past the group phase, and will once again play in the Europa League Playoffs starting in February. Pedri did not hold back in his post-match comments and said the team is not ready to compete at the highest level yet, but promised the side will fight for an European trophy this season even if it’s not the one they wanted.