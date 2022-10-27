Xavi gives his verdict on Bayern Munich defeat, Barcelona’s Champions League exit

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernández spoke to the media after his side’s embarrassing 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich at the Spotify Camp Nou to end their Champions League journey in the group stage for the second year in a row.

Barça already started the game eliminated thanks to Inter Milan’s win over Viktoria Plzen in the early kickoff, a result which clearly impacted the team according to Xavi, who also admitted his side was second-best in every area against Bayern. But Xavi remains positive, and asked the fans for their support as Barça focus on La Liga over the next few months.

“The team was affected by the elimination. But it’s not an excuse, we just didn’t compete. It is a tough blow, but we have to keep believing in this team. There are still titles to play for.

“We weren’t at [Bayern’s] level tonight, they were better. Simple as that. The elimation affected us psychologically. Now we have to keep going and think about the league.

“We had a lot of expectations. We knew the group was complicated, but a lot of things happened to us and tonight we didn’t compete. We weren’t at their level. We were better in Munich and this time they were better than us. We have to react.

“Everything has happened to us in this competition. It has been very cruel to us, and tonight we didn’t play well.

“I want to thank the fans for their unconditional support. They have shown that since I’ve been here, supporting until the end. It’s a shame we couldn’t do it on the pitch. Bayern were much better. It’s our reality. We have to move on from the Champions League and face the reality.

“We have to be united, face the situation. There are more competitions. I don’t see it as a failure, I prefer to call it a tough blow. People will call it a failure and I understand but we’ve been through everything in this group. A lot of it has been our own mistakes, our lack of effectiveness. It was too late tonight. It’s a cruel way to say farewell, we leave with bad feelings.”

Source: Mundo Deportivo