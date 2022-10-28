Laporta not blaming Xavi or Barcelona players for Champions League exit

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been doing his best to put on a brave face after seeing his team knocked out of the Champions League despite a summer of big spending.

Laporta and his board pulled a series of levers in order to bring players such as Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde to the Camp Nou but will now drop into the Europa League.

The Barcelona president spoke after the match and insisted he wasn’t blaming the players or Xavi for the team’s failure in Europe’s top competition.

“It’s a shame, but you can’t blame the players or the coach for anything. We have to look forward, because we have La Liga and other competitions left,” he said. “This is a young project in which from the beginning we knew we were going to have ups and downs. The league remains and we have to show that we continue. “La Liga is very important and we have it close. The message is to look forward. This has already happened.”

Barca’s hopes of silverware this season now lie in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Europa League. The team made it to the quarter-finals of the Europa League last season before being knocked out by eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt.