Lukaku out and Lautaro Martinez a doubt for Inter against Barcelona

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi has admitted striker Lautaro Martinez is a doubt for Tuesday’s Champions League match with Barcelona.

The Nerazzurri are already without Romelu Lukaku due to injury and may have to cope without Lautaro too at the San Siro.

Here’s what the Inter boss said about the striker, who was heavily linked with Barcelona a few seasons ago.

“He has a lot of muscular fatigue, we have done a medical exam and he will train this afternoon,” he said. “We will evaluate him and make a decision on whether he can start from the start, be a substitute or cannot play.”

One player who will face Barcelona is goalkeeper Andre Onana. Inzaghi confirmed the stopper “will play” against the club where he started his career.

Tuesday’s match is likely to be a key game in the group with Barcelona and Inter likely playing for second spot behind Bayern Munich.

Both teams head into the match on three points after two group games and Inzaghi knows it’s going to be a tough evening.

“It will be a game of suffering. Complicated. Barça is a strong team, with a lot of quality. They recover the ball very high, in the rival half. They are the best in Europe in this aspect,” he said. “They exert great pressure. They are a powerful team with the ball and without the ball. And they have Lewandowski, who is a great player. ”We are facing one of the best teams in Europe, a very complete team in all its lines, but at the same time the game is a great opportunity for us. We are Inter and the classification is wide open. We have to play very aggressively and with determination.”

Barcelona face Inter after going top of the table in La Liga over the weekend. The team’s win over Real Mallorca, coupled with Real Madrid dropping points against Osasuna, means Xavi’s side are league leaders for the first time since 2020.