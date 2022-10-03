Too early to talk about Barcelona winning the Champions League - Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso has played down talk that Barcelona can win the Champions League this season ahead of the team’s clash with Inter.

Expectations have been raised that Barca could be contenders after a summer of big spending at the Camp Nou.

Yet Alonso says it’s too early for such talk and instead is focusing on trying to beat Inter at the San Siro on Tuesday.

“It’s a bit early to start talking about this,” he told a pre-match press conference. “We have a tough match tomorrow and we need to be focused to win the three points. We are coming into this match in a good moment but to talk right now about whether we are in contention or not is a bit early.”

Alonso will be hoping to start the match and could feature in his usual left-back role or in central defense due to the club’s injury problems. The former Chelsea man admits he doesn’t mind if he is shifted to a different position.

“It wouldn’t be the first time! Obviously my main desire is to play and so wherever the coach thinks best is what I will give my maximum to,” he explained. “I’ll try to give my best even if it’s not my ideal position. Until now I’ve been adapting little by little to the team. The truth is I’m happy, I’m doing my work, trying to be 100% for when the coach needs me.”

Alonso was also asked about the competition for places at Barcelona, particularly at left-back where Xavi has Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde also in contention for a starting spot.

“The relationships are really good, not just between players in the same position, but all the players,” he said. “The team atmosphere is really good. The competition and the good atmosphere is reflcted on the pitch. It’s something good for the team.”

Alonso has only made one start so far for Barcelona since arriving in the summer, although that did come last time out in the Champions League against Bayern.