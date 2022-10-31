Barcelona confirm Lewandowski rested for UCL trip, striker has back pain

Barcelona have confirmed that striker Robert Lewandowski will miss the team’s final Champions League group game against Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday.

It’s no surprise to see Lewandowski given a rest, as the game is a dead rubber, although Barcelona have also claimed he has a knock.

“The coach has decided to rest Robert Lewandowski as the striker has an issue with his back,” read a statement on the club’s website. Probably from carrying the team all season.

Lewandowski has been a virtual ever present for Barcelona so far in the 2022-23 campaign, he’s started 11 of 12 La Liga games and all five Champions League matches.

The Poland international’s absence means Xavi will have to make changes to his team and he will want a win despite the fact the game means very little.

Ousmane Dembele may also be rested which means Ansu Fati could get another start with Raphinha and Ferran Torres likely to join him up front.