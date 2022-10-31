Xavi talks Lewandowski, Champions League and January transfers

Xavi has been talking all things Barcelona ahead of his team’s final Champions League match of the season against Viktoria Plzen.

The Barcelona boss spoke about his team, offered an update on Robert Lewandowski and gave a few clues as to which players would get a chance on Tuesday.

Here are the best bits:

Xavi on the Champions League

We have nothing to play for in terms of changing the standings. That’s our reality. We want to still play a good game and enter a positive dynamic and leave the Champions League with good sensations. It’s important for the players who have not enjoyed many minutes. Every game for Barca is an opportunity.

Xavi on players being worred about injuries before the World Cup

There’s always a risk of injury. They can happen. We still have 11 days until they leave. I want my players to be 100% for every game.

Xavi on patience

We need to insist about what we believe in. There’s no time for doubts. We are in a situation we don’t want to be in but we can’t doubt. The players are very positive. I think we are going in the right direction. It’s just a matter of time. Titles won’t be won until 2023 so we need to wait until then to see if we have options to win. We are good in the league, we tried to compete in the Champions League, in a tough group, it wasn’t to be. Last year we weren’t able to compete but this year we showed we can. Every little step is a step in the right drection.

Xavi on Barca

Being at Barca is a rollercoaster of emotions. We drew against Rayo and everything fell apart and then we beat Real Sociedad and everything was fantastic. We played great games Villarreal and Athletic. I think we have been in a good dynamic in La Liga, we are playing good football and there is a clear identity of what we are. We can’t lose our identity.

Xavi on motivation

I’m motivated even if it was a friendly. We are privileged to be here. The players who have fewer minutes must show the coach is wrong. And the young players must show they have a place.

Xavi on Lewandowski

He has a little discomfort in his back. He was on the list, but he complained about his back and we preferred that he rest. He will be fine for the next match.

Xavi on Inaki Pena and Pablo Torre

The idea is that both play. There are players with a lot of fatigue and discomfort. Those who have had fewer minutes will play.

Xavi on Lewandowski’s comments about knowing how to win

He is absolutely right. Knowing how to compete at the right time and dominate when you’re ahead is important. But this has nothing to do with the style or the idea. He means knowing how to compete at certain moments. We’ve lacked maturity and strength as a team.

Xavi on January transfers

It’s still early. There are three games left and then a month and a half to plan the winter market. We’ll sit down with the president and the sports management and see what we can sign and we’re not ruling anything out.