Andreas Christensen adds to Barcelona’s injury problems

Andreas Christensen has joined Barcelona’s growing injury list after going off in the second half of Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Inter.

The Denmark international was named in the starting XI alongside Eric Garcia with Xavi without both Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde due to injury.

However, Christensen had to go off before the hour mark after appearing to pick up an ankle problem. He was replaced by Gerard Pique.

Barcelona lose their third centre back in the space of 14 days pic.twitter.com/qTYTCe65I1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 4, 2022

The injury will be another problem for Xavi and leaves Barcelona short of center-back options at a busy time of the season ahead of the World Cup.

Barca face Celta at the weekend and then host Inter in another crucial group stage game next week. After that there’s the small matter of a Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It’s not clear yet how long Christensen will be out for, and Xavi will be hoping it’s not a serious injury.

Previous reports have suggested Barca are hopeful Kounde could be back in time to face Real Madrid.