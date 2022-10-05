Xavi says he’s ‘p*ssed off and worried’ after Barcelona’s defeat to Inter

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez admitted he was “p*ssed off” and “worried” after seeing his team beaten 1-0 by Inter in the Champions League.

A single goal from Hakan Çalhanoğlu was enough to hand the hosts victory but Barca were left enraged by a couple of decisions during the game.

The visitors saw an equalizer from Pedri chalked off for handball and were also denied a penalty late on when Denzel Dumfries handled in his own area.

Xavi was particularly annoyed by the decisions and wants an explanation from the match officials.

“I am pissed off by the situation we have had to live in. It is an injustice. I already said yesterday that the referees must explain themselves,” he said. “We do not understand anything. The referee would have to speak. I should not speak for a decision that I have not made. For me it is very clear the hand. The referee should give explanations.”

However, Xavi did also admit that his team hadn’t been at their best and he’s now worried about their chances of progressing to the knockout stages.

“We woke up late. We bottled them up at the end but the chances didn’t come. We knew that the shot from outside the area was one of their virtues. We have three finals left,” he added. “I am worried about the defeat. Bayern have nine points, Inter have six and we have three. The situation is complex.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Barcelona and Inter will meet again next week at the Camp Nou and the hosts will know it’s a must-win game if they are to avoid dropping into the Europa League again.