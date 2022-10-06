Barcelona confirm Andreas Christensen has sprained ankle

Barcelona confirmed on Wednesday that center-back Andreas Christensen suffered a sprained ankle against Inter in the Champions League.

The Denmark international was forced off in the second half and replaced by Gerard Pique after picking up the problem.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“Tests carried out on Wednesday have confirmed that the first team player Andreas Christensen has a sprained left ankle. He is unavailable and his recovery will dictate his return.” Source | FC Barcelona

It’s being reported that Christensen’s injury is actually worse than first feared and could keep him out for a month, meaning he won’t play again for the club until after the World Cup.

The injury comes at a bad time for Barcelona with Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo also sidelined. Xavi’s side also have key games coming up against Inter, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in October.