Pedri on Barcelona’s defeat to Inter: Everybody could see what happened

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has made it pretty clear what he thinks of the controversial refereeing decisions in the midweek defeat to Inter.

The Spain international had a goal ruled out for offside and then saw Barcelona refused a penalty for a similar offence late on.

“Everybody could see what happened,” he told TVE when quizzed about the game in a new interview.

Pedri also went on to talk about the club’s new signings and, in particular, a certain Robert Lewandowski.

“The signings have given us a lot of gunpowder up front and solidity behind, “ he said.

“It’s crazy how [Lewandowski] trains and plays. He works like a 19-year-old kid.”

Pedri and Lewandowski will be back in action on Sunday when Barcelona return to work against Celta Vigo in La Liga at the Camp Nou.

The visitors head to Barcelona after a 1-0 win at Real Betis last time out in La Liga.