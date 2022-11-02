 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Marca Casadó reveals influence of Busquets and Xavi after making Barcelona debut

The teenager came on against Viktoria Plzen

By Josh Suttr
FC Internazionale v FC Barcelona: Group C - UEFA Champions League Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Marc Casadó got a nice chance to make his Barcelona debut in the Champions League yesterday. The kid got to play in Barcelona’s final Champions League match against Viktoria Plzen and put in some quality midfield minutes.

Casadó talked about his footballing idols and who he looks up to in a post-match interview.

“When I was a kid I used to look up to Xavi, his style of play. That’s just how it was. Now I look at Busquets, at the things he does and how he does them because he’s a brilliant player,” he said.

“Xavi gave me confidence. He told me to be fierce defensively and to concentrate on what I had to do”.

Although the match on Tuesday was a downer given what it meant for Barcelona, absolutely nothing, it was nice to see a young player like Casadó get some playing time.

There was also a first-team debut for Inaki Pena, a Champions League debut for Alvaro Sanz, and a first Barca goal for Pablo Torre on a good night for the youngsters.

