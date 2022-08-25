When is the Champions League draw and who can Barcelona face?

The draw for the 2022-23 Champions League draw takes place this week and will once again provide plenty of intrigue as Europe’s top teams discover their opponents for the group stages.

Barcelona are back in the competition and expectations will be high that they can mount a challenge this season after a summer of big spending and with Xavi at the helm of the Catalan giants.

The draw takes place on Thursday, 25 August at 18:00 CET and will be streamed live on UEFA’s website.

Xavi’s side take their place in Pot 2 which means they are guaranteed to face one of the big hitters from Pot 1.

Pot 1: Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, Manchester City, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Ajax

Pot 2: Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, RB Leipzig, Tottenham

Pot 3: Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg, Shaktar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Napoli, Sporting Lisbon, Bayer Leverkusen

Pot 4: Rangers, Marseille, Copenhagen, Club Bruges, Celtic, Viktoria Plzen, Maccabi Haifa, Dinamo Zagreb.

As always, the top two teams go through to the last 16 of the competition. Teams finishing in third head into the Europa League and face a play-off with Europa League group runners-up for a spot in the last 16.

Dates for your diary

Matchday 1: 6/7 September

Matchday 2: 13/14 September

Matchday 3: 4/5 October

Matchday 4: 11/12 October

Matchday 5: 25/26 October

Matchday 6: 1/2 November

Round of 16 draw: 7 November

We will of course bring you ALL the latest from the Champions League draw as it happens right here.