2022 UEFA Champions League Draw: Live Thread

It’s time for the 2022 Champions League Draw! The selection process for the 2022-23 group stage takes place in Istanbul today, and we’ll find out the first three opponents for Barcelona as they begin a new European journey next month.

Barça are in a stacked Pot 2 and could be facing a real Group of Death depending on how things go. The draw starts in an hour and you can join us to follow and comment all the proceedings. Vamos!

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW INFO

POT 1: Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, Manchester City, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, FC Porto, AFC Ajax

POT 2: Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atlético Madrid, Sevilla, RB Leipzig, Tottenham Hotspur

POT 3: Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Napoli, Benfica, Sporting, Bayer Leverkusen

POT 4: Rangers, Dinamo Zagreb, Olympique Marseille, FC Copenhagen, Club Brugge, Celtic, Viktoria Plzen, Maccabi Haifa

Date/Time: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 6pm CET (Barcelona), 5pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 12pm ET, 9am PT (USA), 9.30pm IST (India)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA, Canada, India), BT Sport 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain), others

How to watch online: UEFA.com (worldwide), Paramount+ (USA), BT Sport.com (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others