WATCH: Muller sends message to Lewandowski after Champions League draw

Barcelona and Bayern will meet again

By Gill Clark
FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Thomas Muller has sent a message to Robert Lewandowski after Barcelona and Bayern Munich were drawn together in the Champions League group stages.

The two clubs are in Group C, along with Inter and Viktoria Plzen, which means Lewandowski is set for a reunion with his former team.

Muller is already looking forward to seeing “Mr Lewangoalski” again.

Bayern will be favorites to progress once again and have the better record between the two clubs in European competition. Barca have won just 2 of 13 European ties against the Bavarian giants.

The Catalans will be hoping the presence of Lewandowski in their side will help. The striker scored twice when Bayern beat Barca at the Camp Nou last season in the group stages.

Lewandowski does seem to thrive in Europe’s top competition. The Poland international has 86 goals in the competition, only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have scored more.

