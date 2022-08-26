‘It’s a group of death’ - Jordi Cruyff reacts to Barcelona’s UCL draw

Jordi Cruyff has branded Barcelona’s Champions League draw a “group of death” after being drawn with Bayern Munich, Inter and Viktoria Plzen.

It’s certainly going to be a tricky test for the Catalans who failed to make it out of the group stages last season.

“It will be difficult, with strong and important teams, a group of death to enjoy and suffer,” said Cruyff although he’s glad his team won’t be facing Robert Lewandowski this time around. “That’s the positive part, for him it will be a special game, but also for us because we’ve had three or four difficult games against them, but we have a different team than in other seasons. “Inter has strengthened with Lukaku and it will be a difficult game. And you must never lose sight of the Viktoria Plzen, which is usually a very physical team, you have to respect everyone.”

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste was feeling a bit more positive than Cruyff when he was asked about the draw.

“We have strengthened ourselves well, Jordi Cruyff and Mateu Alemany have done an excellent job and there are no excuses, we have to compete against these rivals,” he said. “We respect them, but concern is not the word. And seeing the enthusiasm of the fans and the desire of the staff and the players, we have to be optimistic.”

The first round of fixtures are scheduled to take place on 6/7 September.