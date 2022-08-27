UEFA release Barcelona’s 2022-23 Champions League group stage schedule

UEFA have released the full schedule for the 2022-23 Champions League group stage, which will be condensed this season due to the World Cup. The games will begin in the first week of September and end on November 2, and Barcelona now know when and where they’ll play their six group stage matches.

This is Barça’s full schedule, with the kickoff times on Central European Time (CET):

Matchday 1: Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen, September 7, 9pm CET, Spotify Camp Nou

Matchday 2: Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, September 13, 9pm CET, Allianz Arena

Matchday 3: Inter Milan vs Barcelona, October 4, 9pm CET, San Siro

Matchday 4: Barcelona vs Inter Milan, October 12, 9pm CET, Spotify Camp Nou

Matchday 5: Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, October 26, 9pm CET, Spotify Camp Nou

Matchday 6: Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona, November 1, 9pm CET, Doosan Arena

The fixtures have lined up quite nicely for Barça who play their first and last games against Viktoria Plzen, which will allow them a strong chance to get off to a fast start as well as getting to the group stage finale knowing exactly what they need to do to qualify against the worst team in the group.

The middle four games aren’t easy, but at least Barça have avoided the nightmare scenario of facing Bayern twice in a row which could have really put them in a rough spot. They now know they’ll face Inter two straight times in a span of eight days, and those two games really do feel like the decisive ones when it comes to the Blaugrana’s fate in the group.

The Catalans do have somewhat of a comfortable La Liga schedule over the next couple of months so they won’t have too many tough league games before and after their European nights, but there are a couple of key dates to look at.

Barça’s opening match comes right after a trip to Sevilla, but because they’re facing Plzen they can afford to go with their best XI to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán and rotate the squad for the European opener. The second game against Inter Milan comes right before the first El Clásico of the season, and the all-important group stage finale away to Plzen comes three days after the usual trip to hell known as Valencia away.

What do you think of our European schedule, Barça fans? Do your like our chances better after the release of the fixture list?