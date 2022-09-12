Bayern chief sends warning ahead of Barcelona clash

Bayern Munich’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has warned his players the team must improve if they are to beat Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Bavarian giants were held to a 2-2 draw at Stuttgart at the weekend while Barcelona enjoyed a 4-0 win over Cadiz

Bayern have now drawn three of their six Bundesliga outings so far this season and Salihamidzic says they will have to be a lot better against Xavi’s men.

“We have to go up one or two more gears. Even three. We need to play much better against Barca than we are currently doing,” he told Sport. “Barca have top-level players with Lewandowski at the helm and they will take advantage of every opportunity. “We don’t think Robert’s return can be a distraction, we don’t think so.”

All eyes will surely be on Lewandowski on Tuesday night. The Poland international has been in prolific form at his new club and few would bet against him continuing his scoring streak back at his former club.