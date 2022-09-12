Bayern chief urges fans to give Robert Lewandowski warm welcome

Bayern president Herbert Hainer has said he hopes that striker Robert Lewandowski receives a friendly welcome on his return to the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

Lewandowski will be back at his former club in the Champions League for the first time since joining Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

The transfer saga threatened to turn ugly initially as Lewandowski made it clear he wanted to leave but Bayern tried to keep hold of the Poland international.

Lewandowski did finally get his wish to move and Hainer says the transfer has worked out for everyone.

"I hope, and that is my great wish, that people are nice to Robert and that he has a friendly welcome, because he played eight years with us, scored a lot of goals and decided a lot of games, and we won all the big titles," he said. "And in the end, everyone got what they wanted: Robert could go to Barcelona, ​​Barcelona are happy to have Lewandowski and we have money to invest in our future. Everyone should feel comfortable and I hope our fans will welcome him."

The striker has made a fast start to life at Barcelona with nine goals in his first six matches. Bayern’s top scorer so far this season is Jamal Musiala with four.