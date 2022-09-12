Kounde on Bayern clash: We have everything we need to win both games

Jules Kounde is in confident mood ahead of Barcelona’s clash with Bayern Munich in the Champions League this week.

The defender knows Barca are facing stiff opposition at the Allianz Arena but says his new team have all they need to take three points from the German champions.

“We know that they are a very strong team in all lines. A champion,” he said. “But I’m sure we’ll compete very well. We have everything we need to win both games. We trust ourselves.”

Kounde is expected to make the starting XI but it’s not clear if he will play at center-back or at full-back. The Frenchman is clear that he wants to feature in the heart of the defense.

“It’s my favorite position and the one I like to play in. Xavi knows it,” he added. “I am never going to refuse to play, but in my formative stage I have always been a central defender and I consider that it is the position in which I have many more concepts.” Source | El Pais

Xavi does now have Hector Bellerin and Sergi Roberto available for the game, but it would be no surprise if he did go with Kounde at right-back again for this one.