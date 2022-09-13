Xavi’s brought excitement and joy back to Barcelona fans, says Ronald Araujo

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo joined Xavi for his press conference ahead of Tuesday’s match against Bayern Munich and was full of praise for his coach.

The Uruguayan is relishing the match against the Bavarian giants and explained why he feels Barcelona can head into the match with genuine hope of getting a good result.

“I think it’s a mix of everything. Xavi returned the excitement and joy to all Barca fans and also with the new arrivals, we brought in a lot of quality players,” he said. “And the young players we have are getting a lot of experience, so it’s a combination of things that make the Culers more excited.”

Araujo also admitted he’s glad not to be facing Robert Lewandowski this time around.

“We all know the talent Lewandowski has. It’s great to have him with us,” he said. “We suffered him in the past as an opponent. We know his quality, we know what he can give to us, and he’s shown that. We hope he can continue to help us.”

Barcelona head into the match in good form both offensively and defensively. Xavi’s side have only conceded two goals so far this season but face their toughest test yet on Tuesday night.