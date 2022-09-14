Xavi left frustrated by Barcelona’s mistakes against Bayern

Xavi Hernandez admitted he was a frustrated man after seeing his Barcelona team beaten 2-0 at Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Goals from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane gave the hosts all three points after the Catalans had dominated the first half.

Xavi spoke out afterwards about where it had all gone wrong for his team after such a promising opening 45 minutes.

“We can’t let them off the hook so much. I’m leaving here pretty hacked off because this was a night to win. But I’m also feeling proud of the team,” he said. “However it’s about winning and we’ll need to compete better in crucial moments like the two goals and to be more effective when we create chances. “No way should our rival be allowed to score from a failure of marking at a corner when we have the match under control. Or to score down the middle on a counter attack. We must learn from these mistakes.”

Striker Robert Lewandowski missed several good chances on his return to his former club and Xavi felt he might have been feeling the occasion a little too much.

“It wasn’t Lewandowski’s day. He played with too much emotion and wasn’t as clinical as he usually is,” he added. “It’s impressive what Barcelona have done in the last year. After the goal, the energy levels dropped. But it wasn’t a clear win for Bayern, the game could have also finished a draw. “We made six or seven big goal chances but missed them and Bayern took their opportunity. We competed, we played very well and had we scored it would have been a completely different match.” Source | UEFA

There’s no doubt it’s a disappointing game for Barca and one that will leave the team wondering just what might have happened if they had taken some of the chances they created in the first half.