Pedri says Bayern result ‘doesn’t tell the true story’

Barcelona midfielder Pedri shared his thoughts on the team’s 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich after the final whistle and felt the result was fairly misleading.

The visitors enjoyed a strong first half at the Allianz Arena but were guilty of missing a host of chances as both teams went in at the break with the game still goalless.

Bayern then scored twice in four minutes early in the second half to take all three points and leave Pedri ruing what might have been.

“This result doesn’t tell the true story. Our first half display merited much more than 0-0 at half time,” he said. “We had opportunities to go ahead, but if you miss against a big team like Bayern, you end up paying for it. “But of course if you fail to put chances away against a big rival like Bayern you’ll end up paying. “They went ahead from our marking mistake at the corner. But it’s time to get on with things now - and to remember that we produced a very good first half.”

The result is Barcelona’s first defeat of the season and also a first loss on the road since Xavi took charge of the club in November 2021.