Kounde warns Bayern: ‘Next time, Lewandowski will score’

The striker drew a blank on his return to the Allianz Arena

By Josh Suttr
FC Bayern München v FC Barcelona: Group C - UEFA Champions League Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Barcelona’s loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League this week had a flurry of post-match thoughts. Many in the Barca camp felt like they deserved more than they got, including center-back Jules Kounde.

“Next time, Lewandowski will score the chances he missed today,” Kounde said.

“We competed very well. It’s about details. What we lacked are goals. We got a little lost in the corner, and conceded a second goal shortly after.”

Kounde | Source

Lewandowski failed to score despite having seven shots during his 90 minutes back at his former club on what was a rare off-night for the Poland international.

But you have to like the positivity coming from the Barca camp post-loss, although, let’s just hope next time these two teams face off, the talking comes with a result on the pitch,

