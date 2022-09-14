Bayern’s Lucas Hernandez: ‘It was a light penalty on Dembele’

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez admitted after his team’s win over Barcelona in the Champions League that the visitors should have had a penalty at the Allianz Arena.

The incident occurred when Ousmane Dembele and Alphonso Davies clashed in the box, and Lucas says it was just about enough for a spot-kick, albeit, a light penalty.

“It was a light penalty, Itu. You can talk all you want, but the result is what it is.” Hernandez | Source

The un-called foul from Davies on Dembele was a key moment in a massive match that went against Barcelona. Although, while the penalty shout is certainly noted, Barca didn’t capitalize on a plethora of other chances.

As Hernadez said, the result is what it is, unfortunately. The good news for Dembele and Barcelona, they won’t have to wait long to redeem themselves against Bayern. The two teams meet again at the Camp Nou next month.