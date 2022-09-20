Lewandowski explains why he struggled against Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski has enjoyed a brilliant start to life at Barcelona but did find it tough going when he faced former team Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The usually prolific striker missed some good chances and failed to find the back of the net as Barca slipped to a 2-0 defeat at the Allianz Arena.

Lewandowski has spoken about the match at a press conference while on international duty and has attempted to explain his struggles.

“Of course I wanted to beat Bayern. And I also wanted to score but when you talk about feelings, you can’t completely silence them because it’s not that long since I left Bayern. “The match was a big challenge for me. It was impossible for me to stop all those feelings. It was more than a sports match for me, it was an emotional match. “The most emotional moment? As soon as you enter the stadium. Although it was a strange feeling to go to another locker room and warm up in another area.”

The 34-year-old also admitted his team need to learn from the defeat but felt there were positives to take from the match.

“The game against Bayern was a lesson for us. Before we started it we didn’t expect to be able to impose our style and create a lot of chances. Now we know we can,” he explained. ”This game showed that we can do that and create chances in tough games. It’s true that we made mistakes ... But to be honest, we deserved to win against Bayern or, at least, draw.”

The two teams are due to meet again in the group stages at the Camp Nou on October 26.