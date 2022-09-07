Lewandowski makes hat-trick history with Barcelona in Champions League win

Robert Lewandowski simply can’t stop scoring for Barcelona and bagged his first hat-trick for his new club on his Champions League debut for the Catalan giants on Wednesday night.

The Poland international struck three times against Viktoria Plzen to continue his fine form since joining the club and also etch his name into the history books in Europe’s top competition.

Lewandowski is the first player in Champions League history to net hat-tricks with three different clubs.

1 - @lewy_official is the first player to score a UEFA Champions League #UCL hat trick for three different teams (one for Borussia Dortmund, four for Bayern Munich, one for Barcelona). Prolific. pic.twitter.com/EE435xrGMD — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 7, 2022

The first goal came after 34 minutes and was a superb finish from the striker to make it 2-0 after Franck Kessie’s opener. Lewandowski’s second was a header at the back post after a great cross from Ousmane Dembele.

Barcelona’s summer signing then made it three with another wonderful finish, curling past the goalkeeper from the edge of the penalty area for the hosts’ fifth of the night.

Next up for Barcelona and Lewandowski in the Champions League is a trip to former club Bayern Munich on Tuesday.