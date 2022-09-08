Lewandowski ‘is a gift’ for Barcelona, says Sergi Roberto

Sergi Robert has hailed striker Robert Lewandowski after the summer signing bagged his first hat-trick for Barcelona in a 5-1 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League.

The Poland international now has eight goals in his first five games for Xavi’s side, and Roberto is absolutely loving having the striker at the Camp Nou.

“The truth is that his signing for us is like a gift... He has scored a lot of goals already and apart from this he’s a great professional and an incredible person,” he said. “We had talked about how important it was to win this first game and show that we’re going for it [Champions League]. Today 5-1, it couldn’t be better. “We have just started, the season is very long, so all of us in the squad have to be prepared. We all have to add up. We have a complete squad and they are all very good. “Today has been very special, from the beginning the people are very excited. We all have to be very united, the president, the players and the fans”. Source | Movistar

Roberto started the game at right-back for Barcelona but went off at half-time. The 30-year-old was replaced by Gerard Pique who made his first appearance of the season against Viktoria Plzen.