Ferran Torres says competition for places will make Barcelona better

Ferran Torres spoke about the competition for places at Barcelona after coming off the bench to score and assist in Wednesday’s Champions League win over Viktoria Plzen.

The Spain international has only started once this season but made an impact in the Champions League after coming on for the final 25 minutes.

Torres teed up Lewandowski and then scored his first goal of the season with a fine volley from an Ousmane Dembele pass.

Here’s what he made of it all:

“The return of the Champions League, the team had been working well and the points are important,” he said. “You have to take advantage of the opportunity that the coach gives you because you never know when the next one will be. “Competition makes you a better player, it makes you learn and it makes you always be alert. I think it will be positive for the team.”

Ferran faces a real battle for minutes this season with Raphinha, Dembele, Ansu Fati, and Memphis Depay all around. However, he may just have given Xavi something to think about with his cameo against Viktoria Plzen.