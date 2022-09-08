Xavi praises ‘insatiable’ Lewandowski after Barcelona’s Champions League win

Hat-trick hero Robert Lewandowski came in for plenty of praise from manager Xavi after taking home the match ball after Barcelona’s win over Viktoria Plzen.

The Poland international struck his first hat-trick for the Catalans in a 5-1 romp at the Camp Nou and how has eight in five games for his new club.

Here’s what Xavi made of it all after the game.

“Robert is like that, insatiable. I’m delighted by how he trains, how he helps his teammates,” he said. “He’s humble, he gives orders and he does a great job in pressing. I do not only take the hat trick from this but his work rate and how he dominates all facets of the game.”

Lewandowski wasn’t the only player making Xavi happy. Ousmane Dembele picked up two assists on another impressive performance by the forward.

“He is happy and enjoying himself,” he added. “He is a player who makes a difference, assists and scores goals. He is a dagger down the wing.” Source | Sport

Wednesday’s win was the perfect start to Barca’s Champions League campaign and stands the team in good stead ahead of next week’s trip to the Allianz Arena.